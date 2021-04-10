Local organization getting bikes to kids in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are helping kids in need with transportation. The organization “Free Bikes 4 Kidz” collected donations Saturday and staff say those bikes will help kids across the state.

“If you give a kid a bike, they are going to have a great time and they are going to be outside instead of in front of a screen. They are going to learn to explore and be independent and self-confident,” said Preston Martin, interim director with Free Bikes 4 Kidz.

Organizers say the turnout blew them away and anticipate passing their goal of 500 bikes. Free Bikes 4 Kidz held a second donation drop-off at the Santa Fe Place Mall Saturday afternoon.

