Local organization gains national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization received national recognition for its work with the developmentally disabled.

Mandy’s Farm in the South Valley helps develop life skills through an intensive vocational training course called Vamos. Vamos was selected for this year’s Excellence in Americorps Award for engaging more people with disabilities.

“We are really proud of the fact that we not only talk about this outcome, we talk about this vision, we are implementing it in the selection of our participants and our members. We are really looking at diversity,” said Vamos Director Alex Luce.

Luce accepted the award on behalf of Vamos at a national gathering of Americorps leaders in Washington last week.