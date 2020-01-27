Local organization aims to spread awareness on human trafficking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is human trafficking awareness month, and advocates and organizations are coming together to bring awareness on the issue. One local organization is hoping to do just that in our state.

Founder and Executive Director of ‘For the One‘ Toya Kaplan discusses the organization’s drive and impact on spreading awareness on human trafficking.

“‘For The One,’ focuses on two things currently, and that is raising awareness and then we work with survivors of human trafficking directly and through other organizations,” said Kaplan.

For information on statistics of human trafficking click here.