Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Local organization aims to spread awareness on human trafficking

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is human trafficking awareness month, and advocates and organizations are coming together to bring awareness on the issue. One local organization is hoping to do just that in our state.

Founder and Executive Director of ‘For the One‘ Toya Kaplan discusses the organization’s drive and impact on spreading awareness on human trafficking.

“‘For The One,’ focuses on two things currently, and that is raising awareness and then we work with survivors of human trafficking directly and through other organizations,” said Kaplan.

For information on statistics of human trafficking click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞