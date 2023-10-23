ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In preparation for the upcoming legislative session, state officials hosted a Town Hall Meeting on Monday to highlight public safety, housing, and mental health.
Trending News
- Crime: 191 speeding tickets issued by New Mexico State Police at La Bajada Hill
- Albuquerque: City says ‘Rest on Red’ technology is helping slow down drivers on a busy corridor
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico October 27 – November 2
- New Mexico: Niece of missing Navajo woman indicted in separate kidnapping case
State, county, and city officials came together to address public safety issues like properly storing guns, street racing, and behavioral health for people overcoming addiction.
The Town Hall Meeting was held at Manzano High School.
A panel of two state representatives, a county commissioner, and a city councilor talked about what the city can do to improve public safety.