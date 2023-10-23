ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In preparation for the upcoming legislative session, state officials hosted a Town Hall Meeting on Monday to highlight public safety, housing, and mental health.

State, county, and city officials came together to address public safety issues like properly storing guns, street racing, and behavioral health for people overcoming addiction.

The Town Hall Meeting was held at Manzano High School.

A panel of two state representatives, a county commissioner, and a city councilor talked about what the city can do to improve public safety.