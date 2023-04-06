ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and county are gathering more public input on proposed changes to the ABQ RIDE bus routes.

A community meeting is set for next Wednesday at the South Valley Multipurpose Center from 5 to 6 p.m.

One concept would increase service to Albuquerque’s more populated areas, while the other expands routes in the unincorporated parts of the county.

This will be the third of four meetings to discuss the plan. The last one is scheduled for April 18 at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center.

