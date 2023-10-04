ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever wondered what happens leading up to, and after, an Amber Alert?

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) hosted an Amber Alert training session, putting officers through a mock abduction of a 16-year-old child. They went through all the initial steps of a call, including interviews, and eventually ran through the child’s rescue and suspect’s arrest.

APD said these situations can be unpredictable, so it’s critical that officers are prepared.

The department said this is the first mock abduction they’ve done but want to do them on a regular basis.