Local officers escort children of fallen deputy to school

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) -Officers from three police departments stepped up to follow through on a fallen deputy’s fatherly duties.

Deputy Ryan Thomas of the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office was killed while on the way to a call in 2016, leaving behind a wife and two children, Alissa and Maximus. Thursday, officers, and deputies from Rio Rancho Police, Albuquerque Police and Valencia County, escorted the kids and their mother to the first day of class in Rio Rancho.

They posted photos to Facebook saying, “We got your back”.