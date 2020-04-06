Local nurse practitioner describes how life has changed at work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The nation has come to a halt due to coronavirus. As the community does its part to help by staying home, healthcare workers are on the front lines, risking their health and safety.

Crystal Gutierrez spoke with New Mexico nurse practitioner Michelle Peacock via Skype to discuss how daily life has changed for her at work since the outbreak began.

Prior to the outbreak, Michelle explains that she would spend three days at her clinic and would start at 7 a.m. and would end her days around 3 to 3:30 p.m. She would then pick up her children from daycare and school and work on her Ph.D at UNM.

Now, Michelle must see her clinic patients through video-to-home visits or over the phone. These patients are considered high-risk as they have other health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or are older, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Michelle also has been in contact with patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Her team will call the patients daily to check in on them as they must monitor their virus symptoms to assess if their condition is improving.

Michelle credits her team for their hard work and says that while her and other healthcare providers understand the prevalence of the virus, she admits it can be frightening at times and that she worries about the safety of those who work with her.

“I know that if we do the right thing in our community that we should limit the exposure that we have. I would say that we’re lucky to have a governor that made proactive decisions within our community and that has slowed the number of cases that we have and so when we continue to self, socially distance and we understand the need to do that and the community then that puts less medical providers at risk,” said Michelle.