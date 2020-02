ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nurse was honored by the Mayor on Thursday for a project she organized to help the homeless.

KRQE News 13 told you about the University of New Mexico Hospital’s Blue Wrap Project last year. The project which has taken off across the country turns operating room materials into sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless.

Project leader, Ceanne Gonzales, was awarded the One Albuquerque award for stepping up for the homeless.