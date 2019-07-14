Local nonprofit raises money for asylum seekers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KQRE)- A local nonprofit is raising money to help people at the border seeking asylum.

Sin Fronteras Nuevo Mexico, Inc hosted an auction and art show Saturday at Thirsty Eye Brewing Company. Poets, artists and musicians came together for an afternoon filled with the arts all while trying to raise awareness and money for those seeking asylum.

Proceeds went to the nonprofit which helps provide material and informational support for those trying to enter the United States and are seeking asylum.

“The idea is to put together these artists, put together a great show, have them donate their talents, and have the general public enjoy the show but also contribute,” said Alex Paramo of Mariposa Music who hosted the event.

It is unclear how much money was raised at the event.

