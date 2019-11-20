Breaking News
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
1  of  2
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Kurt Volker, Tim Morrison to testify WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Local nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meal to families in need

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is giving families in need an early Thanksgiving meal.

PB&J Family Services organized a luncheon Tuesday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. The group helps at-risk kids and provides support for families. They served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wanted one.

“We’re trying to celebrate and thank the community that’s helping to keep all our families safe in Central New Mexico,” Tashi Swier said.

PB&J will host another meal Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo. Leftovers will be given to the group’s clients.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss