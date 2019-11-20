Local nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meal to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is giving families in need an early Thanksgiving meal.

PB&J Family Services organized a luncheon Tuesday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. The group helps at-risk kids and provides support for families. They served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wanted one.

“We’re trying to celebrate and thank the community that’s helping to keep all our families safe in Central New Mexico,” Tashi Swier said.

PB&J will host another meal Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo. Leftovers will be given to the group’s clients.