Local nonprofit hosts annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization is making sure kids are dressed to impress when they head back to school.

Locker 505 hosted its annual “Stuff the Bus” event Wednesday. It’s a back-to-school clothing drive for kids in need.

They also collected other back-to-school essentials, like personal hygiene items, pens, pencils, and backpacks. Wednesday, city officials thanked corporate sponsors like PNM and Dion’s for leading the charge.

“This organization is made up of over a dozen corporations that are coming together, giving their time, effort, they’re giving their soul to this, they’re giving themselves to this because they know how important it is,” APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy said.

All supplies donated to the bus will go to families in the Albuquerque-metro.

