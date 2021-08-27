Local nonprofit hosting robotics open house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Saturday, R4-Creating will be hosting their fall robotics open house, and everyone is invited. Drive robots, watch 3D demonstrations, and try STEAM activities.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Protected Mississippi Kite shot in Corrales
- Crime: Truck stolen from father, son duo found torched
- Investigation: New Mexico firefighter threatens to sue over DWI arrest
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico August 27 – September 2
- Weather: Milder start to the weekend, more afternoon scattered storms
R4-Creating Executive Director Dr. Shelly Gruenig spoke about the robotics program and the open house they are hosting for it. The program is free for children ages 10-18 and they offer classes and STEAM workshops. For more information, visit their website at R4creating.org.