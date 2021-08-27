Local nonprofit hosting robotics open house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Saturday, R4-Creating will be hosting their fall robotics open house, and everyone is invited. Drive robots, watch 3D demonstrations, and try STEAM activities.

R4-Creating Executive Director Dr. Shelly Gruenig spoke about the robotics program and the open house they are hosting for it. The program is free for children ages 10-18 and they offer classes and STEAM workshops. For more information, visit their website at R4creating.org.