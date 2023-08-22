ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend local marketing agency “What’s New in ABQ” is helping the nonprofit New Mexico Schriners Cause – Players raise money by hosting a Heroes and Shakes event.

Heroes & Shakes Spiderverse will be August 24 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. At New Mexico Shriners Ballut Abyad Event Hall, 6600 Zubi Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Each ticket includes a meal featuring burgers, fries and a shake. Tickets will also include a photo with Spider-Man. After the event there will be a free screening of ‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse.’

Ticket prices vary from $24-$45. Costumes welcome.