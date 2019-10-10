Local nonprofit hopes to revitalize historic Albuquerque drug store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pharmacy that has been around for decades is getting new life.

The B Ruppe Drug Store in the Barelas Neighborhood first opened in the early 1900s. It was most recently a medicinal and herbal store until it closed in 2011.

Homewise has since bought the space and transformed it. For now, they are letting people rent it out, but they are hoping to lease it to a business. They are looking for a tenant who will stay true to the building’s roots.

“So our hope is that this will eventually become a space that, like its history, provides healthcare, improves the health of the surrounding neighborhood,” Johnna Gilligan, Director of Community Development, said.

The grand reopening is next Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For now, they expect it to host everything from dance classes to art exhibits.