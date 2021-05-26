Local nonprofit holds virtual raffle in latest fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cuidando Los Niños and American Furniture are giving people the opportunity to win big, as part of their latest fundraiser. Development Director Ashley Martinez provides details on the raffle and how the public can participate.

The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families. They do this by providing high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education. For $25, people can purchase a virtual raffle ticket and will have a chance to win a furniture set brought by their partners at American Furniture. Proceeds will go towards benefiting programs and services for Cuidando Los Niños. Go to clnabq.org for more information.