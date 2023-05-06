ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit hosted a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser Saturday in Albuquerque to help female inmates coming back into society. It was held at the Embassy Suites downtown by the group A Peaceful Habitation (APH).

There was a silent auction followed by lunch and a raffle. All proceeds from today’s event will go to their programs such as transitional housing, a wellness reentry center, and clothes for the women. This is the 14th year that APH has hosted this event.