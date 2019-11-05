Local nonprofit donates hundreds of supplies to homeless vets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local nonprofit is giving back to homeless veterans in Albuquerque.

“We cust down every year to do community outreach to show that this is Albuquerque, we love Albuquerque. This is our town and we want to help it,” said founder of Heroes Walk, Shane D’Onofrio.

Heroes Walk Among Us was at Coronado Park on Tuesday morning passing out supplies to homeless veterans and anyone in need. D’Onofrio started the nonprofit 12 years ago and says the initiative hits close to home as he is a disabled veteran himself.

He says the organization’s goal is to help get veterans off the streets and back on their feet.