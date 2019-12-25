Local nonprofit donates Christmas gifts to kids passing through train station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is meeting kids in need at the Amtrak train station to give out gifts.

About 150 kids pass through Albuquerque on buses and trains while relocating, usually with one parent and nothing more than the clothes they have on. The Evening Optimist Club’s embraced the opportunity to help, and this is the 12th year they have provided kids in need with Christmas gifts.

“We are trying to make a difference trying to be a little intervention in these kids’ lives, so they know that someone cares for them out there,” a spokesperson said.

All the organizers are volunteers and all the gifts for the children have been donated.

