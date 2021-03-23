Local nonprofit Crossroads for Women moves to downtown facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque's hardest-hit industry is getting a little boost from the city. Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday that he will be putting 1.5 million to kick start the post-COVID recovery for the city's tourism industry. The funds will be used for marketing and advertising. The goal is to put Albuquerque on the map for the millions of Americans eager to vacation again.

"Albuquerque has stood out from our peers over the last year as one of the best cities to be during the pandemic. Now we want folks to know we’re one of the best places to visit as restrictions ease up," Mayor Keller said in a news release. "We know how much the tourism industry in Albuquerque has suffered as a result of the pandemic. Helping them get back on their feet will boost the entire local economy and bring jobs for Burqueños back sooner."