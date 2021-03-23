Local nonprofit Crossroads for Women moves to downtown facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Founded in 1977, Crossroads for Women provides housing and therapeutic services to empower over 350 justice-involved women and their children each year. They have recently purchased a 30,000 square foot facility in downtown Albuquerque to serve as its permanent home. Executive Director Cory Lee discusses the changes.
Crossroads for Women is also seeking office furniture donations and in need of painting volunteers. To get involved, you can contact them at 505-604-0057 or email them at volunteer@crossroadsabq.org.