ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque received a big donation from the Molina Cares Accord Wednesday. The company donated $30,000 to Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque, the gift comes on the heels of the end to the emergency pandemic SNAP benefits.

The non-profit says the money will help fill the gaps left in the wake of the program’s termination. And help provide meals to hungry New Mexicans. “It is our honor to help even more individuals experiencing food insecurity and isolation in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho communities,” Molina Healthcare New Mexico COO David Nater said.

Meals on Wheels is currently in their “Million Meals Campaign.” They hope to distribute one million meals to New Mexicans over the course of the next five years.