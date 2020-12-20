Local non-profit holds Christmas gift giveaway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wings for Life International was able to help families on Saturday. The organization held its Christmas giveaway where kids were able to pick out gifts for adults in their lives and adults picked out toys for the kids.

Those at the event say they were grateful to come out and pick out gifts. “Probably just a really big ‘thank you’ because you help out a lot of people, especially during the holiday when they can’t afford gifts,” said Esperanza, who attended the event. The group ran two events and say they had roughly 300 families come pick out gifts at both.