Local non-profit highlights the importance of inclusive employment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 75% of individuals with developmental disabilities are unemployed, which impacts their economic mobility, reliance on government benefits, ability to contribute to the economy and more.

Mandy’s Farm works to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are engaged with the community through employment and other high-quality support options. Mandy’s Farm applicants are carefully matched with employers whose needs are comparable to the individual’s skills and passions. This creates a wide variety of job placements which includes, anywhere from pizza parlors to laboratories, from veterinary offices to daycares.

Mandy’s Farm is also able to complete business analysis, wherein they can identify custom employment placements that can increase the business’ productivity and decrease turnover.

Development Director at Mandy’s Farm Jessie Calero discuss the importance of inclusive employment.

“One thing that we really see with employment, that’s kind of compelling is that it not only affects people’s economic mobility, but it affects their emotional health, it affects the ability to make friends in the community many people really need a place to be every day and a way to contribute,” said Calero.

