City lights street local nonprofit deems dangerous

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dangerous part of Albuquerque is safer after a local group noticed something was wrong. They contacted the right people and got it taken care of before anyone else could get hurt.

In the Skyline Heights neighborhood where Santa Clara and Altez meet, the street is dark. City and county leaders have said in the past that this stretch of road near Central and Wyoming attracted some very dangerous situations. “Lack of lighting presents a lot of problems for a lot of people,” said Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department.

The local non-profit that helps women living on the streets known as Street Safe New Mexico says it was brought to their attention just how dark the area was by a woman they work with closely.

“It came out that she was actually attacked at this location here at the Ridgecrest Reservoir and water pumping station,” Kathleen Burke with Street Safe New Mexico. “In talking with her, I found out that she’s not the only one.”

Burke quickly fired off emails to Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier, City Councilor Pat Davis and County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins. “Within 24 hours of sending the email, we had a response from almost everyone.”

Within two months the Water Authority, who owns the property adjacent to the street, created a lightning plan and fixed the issue. All of the lights they installed are solar.

Street Safe also says APD plans to have officers patrol the area more often. For the last few years, the city says it’s been working with several groups like Street Safe to help identify other areas in town that need lightning.