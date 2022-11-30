ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is home to a good amount of asylum seekers and refugees. Several groups are working in Albuquerque are working to make the transition for them smooth.

Ann Setterlun is a Family Liaison through Albuquerque FaithWorks, an non-profit organization of local faith congregations working in the community to help with short and long-term needs of asylum seekers, refugees and people experiencing homelessness. She is a regular volunteer with Albuquerque Asylum Seekers Welcome. This is a group of local volunteers that assist asylum seekers traveling through U.S. cities to meet the family and friends who have agreed to sponsor them during their asylum application process.

For more information visit abqfaithworks.org.