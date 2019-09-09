Local non-profit focuses on first responders and their families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The life of a first responder can be difficult at times and unfortunately, they experience a multitude of traumas on a daily basis. The spouse of a first responder also faces a series of challenges. Luckily, a local non-profit is available to provide resources to first responders and their families.

Behind the Badge New Mexico helps the community surrounding first responders in dealing with the difficulties that come with the job. “Our work is to try to help entice them to know that it’s okay to not be okay, to need some help,” said Rob Mitchell of Behind the Badge.

Karen Trujillo’s husband has been with APD for 37 years. “I know marriage is hard anyway, when you throw life with a first responder in there, it makes for extra hurdles to overcome,” she said. Trujillo says it’s often difficult for her husband to open up about what he sees. “It’s something we’ve always struggled with. He’s very stoic and to himself, ” Trujillo said.

Behind the Badge is always looking for help and donations. For more information click here.