ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and beautiful is a non-profit organization that holds annual events that are geared toward sparking positive change within our community. They work to educate our communities about the effects of child abuse and how to report it.

They have a lineup of events for the month of December. ‘Winter Warm-Up Gloves for Terrie 2022’ will be Dec. 18th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., they will be collecting new or gently used blankets, jackets, backpacks, scarves, beanies, gloves and hygiene products. There will be live music by DJ D-Cue, free homemade food and coffee for those in need. The event will be at Trumbull Park at 419 Pennsylvania SE.

The second event will be the ‘Feliz Navidad Holiday Celebration’ on Dec. 16th doors open at 6 p.m. This event will be happening at the Historic Lobo Theater located at 3013 Central Ave NE. General Admission tickets will be $20 or $125 for VIPs. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Blessed and Beautiful nonprofit.

If you would like to donate, sponsor or volunteer call Chantelle at 505-737-1903. For more information, you can check out Blessed and Beautiful Facebook.