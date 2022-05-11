WATCH: Full Interview with Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin Author of “How My Brain Works, A Guide to Understanding it Better and Keeping it Healthy”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin is a Clinical Neuropsychologist with a private practice in Albuquerque. She has over thirty years of clinical experience, research and academic teaching experience. She is also an author. Her recent book ‘How My Brain Works, A Guide to Understanding it Better and Keeping it Healthy‘ has earned seven awards.

‘How My Brain Works, A Guide to Understanding it Better and Keeping it Healthy‘ offers readers a wide range of information to gain a basic understanding of the brain and advice if individuals are concerned with cognitive issues. Readers will also gain knowledge of what Dr. Koltuska-Haskin has experienced over her years as a practicing neuropsychologist.

The book earned many awards and nominations. It was also a finalist at the International Books Awards, a Finalist of the Independent Author Network Book of the year Awards, honored with a Silver Medal at the Readers’ Favorite International Books Award, and honored with a Distinguished Favorite Award at the New York City Big Book Awards. For more information, visit https://www.drkoltuska.com/.