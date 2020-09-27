Local NAACP hosts mobile food pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local groups are helping feed Albuquerque families in need. On Satureday, the Albuquerque NAACP hosted a mobile food pantry in collaboration with Smith’s Grocery and other volunteers.

They handed out 360 free boxes of groceries to people who are struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic. the event in the parking lot of the Pit was aimed at ending hunger and giving items that can help eliminate waste.

“We should make an individual commitment to do what we possibly can,” said NAACP President Harold Bailey. The group’s next project will be a voter registration drive, then a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.