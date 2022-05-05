ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Long-time Albuquerque musician has been on a life-bending journey that is 20-years in the making. Collin Troy De Larrews has an upcoming debut single from his newest album

‘Fugitive Moods‘. The single earned him his first-ever New Mexico Music Award Nominee for best original song.

He is celebrating the release by hosting a concert and party. Larrews says little by little the vision became more clear and Fugitive Moons was born out of that. There will be a sale of a special edition beer at the concert. It will raise money for Ukrainians working to save lives in Mariupol. The beer is created by La Cumbre Brewing called “Fugitive Moods” IPA.

The concert will be at Sister Bar on Saturday, May 7 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $10. For more information, visit https://fugitivemoods.com/.