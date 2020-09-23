Local museum focusing on military families looking for new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Much like the military lifestyle, the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center has also bounced around a few times over the last decade. Now, they’re looking for a new home where they can grow and carry out their mission.

“We are also the symbolic home for anyone who loved the military life and can’t go back to it,” said founder, Dr. Circe Olson Woessner.

Olson Woessner first opened the museum back in 2011. Rent got too expensive in Albuquerque so she moved it to Tijeras. Though, now, they’re running out of room for their thousands of letters, books, and other memorabilia.

“People have just sent us their entire lives, photos, telegrams, memories,” said Olson Woessner.

The building also has issues with heating and cooling and it is not ADA compliant. Olson Woessner has a few ideas on where she’d like to move the museum.

“Especially southeast Albuquerque; Gibson; by Kirtland; by the Veterans Memorial by the VA Hospital; the International District but we also would consider moving to where there are other museums so tourists can come and triangulate between our museum, other museums, and then other cultural attractions,” said Olson Woessner.

Olson Woessner says access to public transportation would also be a huge help because 48% of the museum’s visitors come from out of state.

To pay for the move and new spot, Olson Woessner began a fundraiser earlier this year but it was derailed by the pandemic. So, they’re now hoping a property manager or owner will work with them in the meantime.

