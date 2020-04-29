Local mom creates Bill Peet Reading challenge for families during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – With schools closed for the rest of the academic school year, kids are now home more than ever. During quarantine, one mom decided to create a reading challenge for her kids and now for families throughout Albuquerque.

Nicole Radigan, a mom of six, says the goal of the Bill Peet Challenge is to give children something useful to do and learn during quarantine that is self-directed so parents can make dinner or get a small project done. “We want to add a bright spot in this tough world right now so kids get a chance to do something fun and learn,” said Radigan.

The challenge consists of her kids reading 26 books. They are following HMH publisher’s guidelines and only sharing the videos via a private YouTube link. Radigan’s six children are also doing drawing lessons, discussion questions and vocabulary words at the end of the videos.

In addition to each child taking turns reading a book and teaching the drawing, asking questions, and vocabulary words, each child has there own role in this challenge.

Radigan’s 18-year-old daughter puts together the videos and adds sound effects. Charlotte, 16, does a lot of social media stuff and marketing to get the word out. She also uploads book reports on our blog and doing other administrative stuff.

James Radigan is doing the “Did you know…” section at the end of every video – telling one interesting fact about Bill Peet each day. Joshua, 13, is making the puzzles to go with each book. Word searches and crosswords.

Anna, 11, is taking the Instagram pictures(coming up with props as well) for The Meet Bill Peet Reading Challenge and A Ramble Through Our Shelves. Josiah,8, writes books reports and is also reading Bill Peets books and drawing lessons as well.