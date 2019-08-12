Local military families starting new school year with school supply donations

Fill the Pack is providing local military families with the school supplies needed to start this new school year off right.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids are getting a helping hand when it comes to starting this new school year on the right foot. The children of those who serve our country are heading to school this morning with more than just new supplies.

Fill the Pack is a partnership between local tech company Raytheon and the Boys and Girls Club. It gives thousands of kids in military families around the country school supplies, including at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque. Raytheon says it’s not only a way to help students, but it also helps ease the burden of teachers having to buy supplies.

“It helps teachers too because we realize there’s limited supplies going on around this country, so we’re really dedicated to helping the Boys and Girls Club,” said Dedra Mays, a Raytheon employee.

Each child received everything from notebooks and pens to lunch bags and water bottles. Going beyond the physical supplies, the kids also got hands-on with creative and fun science activities to get them thinking ahead of the school year.

“We want to make sure that we ingrain this in these kids so they understand the future depends on these STEM programs and not just being creative in a small world but thinking globally and bigger,” said Mays.

In addition to Fill the Pack, Raytheon and the Boys and Girls Club created a STEM Center of Innovation at the Kirtland AFB Youth Center, giving military families after-school programming in science, technology, engineering and math throughout the year.