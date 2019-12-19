Local middle school takes gifts to Animal Welfare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local students are making sure everyone gets a Christmas, even the ones with four legs.

Fifty-five students from Grant Middle School walked to Animal Welfare’s Eastside Shelter to deliver gifts to homeless pets on Thursday morning. Each student is part of the Avid program which is designed to help students develop the skills they need to be ready for college.

As one of their projects, they chose to help the city’s shelter animals. The students collected dozens of comfort gifts through “Operation Silent Night” and from classmates.

“I think this is important, I think really opening up community service to our students and having them really work in the community and building up the confidence to step out into the community and help,” said Andrea Tarr, Avid coordinator at Grant Middle School.

Gifts for the animals included treats, blankets, and chew toys.