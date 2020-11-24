Local McDonald’s, St. Felix Pantry partner to serve those in need this Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Garza family-owned McDonald’s is teaming up with St. Felix Pantry to continue the tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those who are underserved. They will be serving up a non-traditional menu of McDonald’s food items.

McDonald’s owner and operator Clemy Garza discusses the partnership and how the event will work. The Thanksgiving meal will be provided to ticket holders at the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 1390 NM 528 near Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets will be required and were given away at the pantry from Nov. 5 through Nov. 21. However, a few tickets will be available at the restaurant on the day of Thanksgiving.

Rio Rancho officials including Mayor Gregg Hull, Commissioner Dave Heil, RRPD Chief Stewart Steele, and others will be present outside of the drive-thru to wave and greet guests. St. Felix Pantry will also be accepting donations outside the drive-thru during the event.

