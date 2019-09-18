Local McDonald’s owners give back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ronald McDonald House is expanding with some major help from local McDonald’s owners.

Wednesday, owners and operators presented a check of $51,000 to the charity. The money will help fund the new house on the third floor of the Springfield Suites in Albuquerque. The project is expected to house an additional 640 families a year.

“We’re going to be serving that many more families each year going forward and that need is there,” said Jessica Wright, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities New Mexico. Overall, local owners plan to give a total of $500,000 to the project.

