Local martial arts instructor charged with rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local jiu-jitsu instructor has been charged with raping a client.

Online court records state Rafael Freitas was at a client’s home on Nov. 7. He allegedly made her a drink, and she reported feeling sleepy afterward. She fell asleep and woke up a few hours later to find Freitas gone and that she was naked from the waist down.

The woman later checked the surveillance footage in her home and alleges that Freitas can be seen taking advantage of her. A google search of Freitas brings up a link to a page on the Jackson-Wink Academy website, but it’s unclear in what capacity, and the link is now broken.

Freitas is not currently listed as an employee at the gym. A Jackson Wink spokesperson also tells us Freitas is not an employee of Jackson Wink Academy and never has been.