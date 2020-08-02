Local man opens fire hydrant to cool off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans have been trying to find ways to cool off this summer, and one man found an interesting one.

Just off the corner of Columbia and Silver, this man came prepared to take a splash. With a wrench in hand, the man opened the fire hydrant and took a dip head first. News 13 does not know how long this lasted for or whether the police were called.

