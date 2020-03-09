1  of  2
Local man honored for work with New Mexico youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chris Schueler received the FBI’s Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Schueler actively hosts youth events about the dangers of opioid abuse, vaping and other important topics. He is also the Executive Director of the nonprofit Safe Teen New Mexico which helps teens make health decisions.

“This award is about honoring the youth of New Mexico because they are the ones we partner with, the one we work with on all these different topics and issues,” said Schueler.

Schueler is also the Emmy award-winning founder of Christopher Productions with 27 Emmys under his belt.

