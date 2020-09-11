Local man facing charges for firearm possession, assaulting federal officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man made an appearance in federal court Thursday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and assaulting and resisting a federal officer.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 25, 38-year-old Guillermo Medel allegedly assaulted a federal agent while attempting to avoid arrest. At the time of the arrest, Medel allegedly possessed a firearm. He previously was convicted of possession of a machine gun and being in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Since Medel has previously been convicted of a felony, he cannot legally possess a gun or ammunition.

If convicted, Medel faces up to eight years in prison for assaulting and resisting a federal officer and up to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Medel will remain in custody until his trial.

