Local man faces drug, firearms charges under Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was in federal court Thursday on multiple drug and firearm charges. The charges were brought on 36-year-old Toby Randall Walker under Operation Legend.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 29, DEA agents encountered Walker and found 1,490 grams of methamphetamine, 53.7 grams of fentanyl, and 67 grams of heroin in his vehicle. Agents also located four firearms.

Walker is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. If convicted, Walker could see from 10 years to life in prison, plus a mandatory five-year consecutive term on the firearm charge.

The DEA and APD investigated this case as part of the DOJ’s Operation Legend, a coordinated federal and local law enforcement initiative to fight gun and dangerous crime.