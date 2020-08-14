Local man convicted of sex trafficking receives 17-year prison sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man convicted of sex trafficking charges is getting 17 years in prison. In March, 37-year-old Cornelius Galloway pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Galloway had been arrested and charged with the crime in May of 2017 after authorities say the sex trafficking operation was tied to two homicides. From October of 2016 to February of 2017, investigators say Galloway and other members sold girls for sex at hotels. They say he used force, threats, fraud, and coercion to compel women to engage in sex for money.