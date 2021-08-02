Local man appealing city’s objections to home renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who made an expensive mistake when he upgraded his historic downtown Albuquerque home is appealing objections made by the city. Donald Mercer gave his home off Coal and Arno an $80,000 facelift without getting the proper permits.

His neighbors say it doesn’t match the rest of the Huning Highland neighborhood. Mercer says he didn’t get the permits first because he needed to make the repairs fast due to structural issues.

The landmark commission is now requiring him to undo the renovations. Mercer is appealing that decision before the city council Monday evening.