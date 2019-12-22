Local man allegedly urinates, waves machete in front of school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself in front of an elementary school.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say they saw 47-year-old Frank Sandoval urinating and waving a machete at Bel Air Elementary School Friday. It’s unclear if any kids were on campus at the time, but state police quickly responded and arrested him.

Sandoval now faces charges including aggravated indecent exposure and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.