ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — An Albuquerque Little League team is left frustrated after a fire ruined their field maintenance equipment.

Board members for Zia Little League said they were notified through Facebook that flames were seen at the baseball fields near Southern Blvd. and Elizabeth Street on Sunday morning.

They believed the fire originated at the porta-potty next to the storage box.

Board Member CJ Unis said this is the latest in a string of incidents in the past five years including copper thefts.

They stated it could take months to replace the lawnmower and the drag, estimated at $15,000, which will impact fall practice.

“They won after some hard-fought games. They fought in the losers’ bracket, and they came all the way back to win the state championship our junior team. They are playing in regional as well. We should be celebrating and not worrying about stuff like this,” said CJ Unis.

They are looking into more security moving forward including more lights and security cameras.

“It’s just been a tough few years for us, and we are looking to hopefully turn around and get better at not having stuff like this happen, “said Unis.