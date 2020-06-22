Local leaders host conversation for unity and healing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congresswoman Deb Haaland, City Councilor Klarissa Peña, City Councilor Cynthia Borrego, Mayor Tim Keller and other local leaders will host a conversation and prayer for unity and healing Monday, June 22.
The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. KRQE will live stream the event on this page.
The news conference will take place in lieu of the round-table with community advisors that was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday.
News Conferences
