Local law firm gives away 150 full Thanksgiving meals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A law office is stepping up to feed the community for the holidays. The law offices of Adam Oakey Downtown distributed around 150 full Thanksgiving meals this afternoon, as well as gift certificates for pies and turkeys. Some people opted to dress up for the kids.

“People need food for their families. So we’re out here to be able to help them and get some food on the table for these people,” said Joe Hart, dressed as Batman.

“God bless you, Albuquerque. God bless you, New Mexico. We appreciate the support, the love you’ve given our law firm, and we appreciate the chance to give it back to you,” said Adam Oakey of Oakey Law Offices. Organizers are encouraging people to ask for help, when needed during this season of giving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss