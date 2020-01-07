Local kids starring in new thriller filmed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local actors are preparing for starring roles in a new thriller, filmed in New Mexico. The upcoming movie Grace just wrapped up and its young stars hope it’s a sign of good things to come in 2020.

Marie Wagenman and Shylo Molina already have impressive resumes at young ages. Now, they’re celebrating leading roles in Grace, starring big names like Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney.

“2020 is going to be a big year,” said Wagenman.

It’s also just the beginning for the two local actors. Wagenman, 9, says acting is in her blood.

“My grandma was an actor, my mom was an actor,” said Wagenman. “Then all of us kids were actors, so it’s basically family acting.”

Her costar, Shylo Molina, is 11. He says he got his start in musicals.

“I’ve been doing acting for a long time, well first, I auditioned for a musical and I got into that musical and I did really good,” said Molina. “People thought I should audition for more stuff. I did and got into a lot of other things. I thought that maybe movies would be good.”

The two just wrapped up filming an upcoming thriller, Grace. In the film shot here in New Mexico, they star as twins Alexandra and Sam Morrison. It’s a rare opportunity for locals to be cast in leading roles.

“My mom’s friend told my mom on Facebook about this movie and she told my mom I should audition for it,” said Molina. “I was super excited because this is my first big movie as a lead part.”

Wagenman and Molina star as the kids of a bestselling novelist Mary Morrison, played by Kristin Davis of ‘Sex and the City’ fame. Her husband, Tom, is played by Dermot Mulroney of movies like ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and ‘The Family Stone.’ The film also stars Greer Grammer in the title role.

“I was really happy because I got to meet Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney,” said Wagenman. “They’re really big.”

Wagenman recently starred opposite Chris Hemsworth in ‘12 Strong.’ Molina is appearing in the upcoming film ‘Stargirl‘, also shot here in New Mexico. Both say it was great getting to work together.

“It was really fun backstage,” said Molina.

“You have someone to relate to because usually there aren’t that many kids,” said Wagenman.

These talented kids from the Duke City have bright futures ahead. They’re also looking forward to new opportunities coming for them and other homegrown talent in New Mexico as more productions come here.

“It felt really nice because New Mexico is basically ‘Tamalewood,'” said Wagenman.

“This is Albuquerque,” said Molina. “I think Albuquerque is going to be big someday, like the new Hollywood.”

As for the future, both kids want to continue acting, but they have some other big ambitions, as well. Wagenman wants to be a doctor and zoologist, while Molina hopes to be an astrophysicist and go to Mars.

Grace is currently in post-production. It does not have a release date yet. Both Wagenman and Molina are represented by talent agent Carissa Mitchell with Mitchell and Associates Talent.