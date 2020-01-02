Closings & Delays
Local kids participate in Albuquerque winter camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city is making sure local children stay active over winter break.

The mayor was at Wells Park Community Center on Thursday morning talking about the city’s winter break camps. At camp, kids get the opportunity to participate in sports and games.

Mayor Tim Keller says it’s a chance to help out parents while they’re at work and an opportunity for kids to stay active and engaged.

“We like to supplement a kid’s education any way we can. Sometimes it’s physical education, sometimes it’s getting a good meal and so this is the way the city steps up to help our kids and our school system,” said Mayor Keller.

There are 22 community centers throughout Albuquerque, all of which offer these camps.

