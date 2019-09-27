KRQE presents check to local ‘Jeopardy!’ star

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winning streak for an Albuquerque math teacher on Jeopardy! has come to an end, but Jason Zuffranieri holds the third-place spot for cash winnings on the show.

Zuffranieri walked away with more than $532,000 after an incredible 19-game winning streak. On Friday afternoon, students and staff at Albuquerque Academy gathered in the courtyard to watch Zuffranieri receive his checks presented by KRQE’s own Chad Brummet.

He says the money is great, but showing his students where hard work and dedication will get you is worth so much more. Zuffranieri tried for more than ten years to become a contestant on Jeopardy! and his students say it was a lesson in perseverance.

“Just to see him finally get on and do so amazing, it was really inspiring,” a student said.

The subject “World Topics” got the best of Zuffranieri on Thursday night, but he says he’s accepted defeat.

He’s getting married in a few months, and just bought a house with his fiancé. Zuffranieri says he wants to splurge on a rare and expensive record that he’s always wanted, but has felt guilty about buying.

Zuffraneiri is going to Germany next week to compete in the World Puzzle Championships. Late next year, he will be competing in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.